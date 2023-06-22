AEW Dynamite Results – June 21, 2023

The road to The Forbidden Door 2 begins wrapping up tonight.

The AEW Dynamite go-home show for the AEW & NJPW co-promoted premium live event this coming weekend in Toronto, Ontario, Canada goes down tonight at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

On tap for tonight’s show is The Hardys vs. The Gunns, Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe in a Concession Stand Brawl, TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Taya Valkyrie, Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Daniel Garcia, as well as the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Title Eliminator Tournament.

Also on the show this evening, we will hear from Adam Cole following his time limit draw with MJF last week, Eddie Kingston will talk for the first time since his return, Bryan Danielson will call out Kazuchika Okada, as well as Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara vs. AR Fox, Darius Martin & Action Andretti.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/21/2023)

The “Light The Fuse …” theme hits to get us off-and-rolling with The Forbidden Door 2 “go-home” episode of Dynamite on TBS. We then shoot inside the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. where Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

The Hardy Boys vs. The Gunns

From there, hear the familiar sounds of the iconic theme song for The Hardy Boys and out comes Jeff and Matt Hardy for our opening match of the evening. It’s time to find out who the best brother combo in AEW is right now.

The lights go out, the theme for The Gunns hit and we see the camera pan around Austin and Colten Gunn as they do gun salutes while spitting water for the bullets. Neat. The two cocky youngsters head to the ring and settle inside.

Now the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. Matt and Austin kick things off for their respective teams. We hear a ton of chants from a fired up Chi-Town crowd early on, including “Ass-Boys!” for The Gunns and a Matt-led “DELETE! DELETE!” chant.

Matt jumps into the early offensive lead and then tags in Jeff. The two hit some double team moves on both Austin and Colten and then Jeff and Colten settle as the legal men. Jeff hits a big running splash on Colten in the corner.

A loud “Hardy! Hardy!” chant breaks out as Jeff continues to dominate. He heads to the top-rope but loses his footing. He still remains in the offensive driver’s seat until The Gunns take advantage of a sneak two-on-one attack behind the referee’s back to shift the momentum in their favor.

The fans loudly boo as Colten takes over on Jeff. He goes for a cover but only gets two. A loud “Ass-Boys!” chant spreads throughout Wintrust Arena for the second time this evening so far.

We see some more back-and-forth shifts in the offense until we ride into the finishing sequence, which sees Bullet Club Gold duo Jay White and Juice Robinson interfere to help The Gunns pick up the win, giving The Hardy Boys their first loss as a tag-team in AEW.

Winners: The Gunns

CM Punk, FTR & Ricky Starks Brawl With The Gunns & Bullet Club Gold

After the match, White and Robinson joined The Gunns in the ring for a four-on-two beatdown of Matt and Jeff. This continues for a while until a shirtless Ricky Starks runs down in slacks and dress shoes to make the save. That didn’t work out well.

He gets guzzled up and then the AEW World Tag-Team Champions FTR run down and hit the ring to help out. They get beat down too and this lasts for a minute until “CM Punk!” chants spread throughout the Chi-Town arena.

Finally, he arrived!

Without any music playing, CM Punk sprints down to the ring and helps shift the leverage to FTR and CM Punk and Ricky Starks in the brawl with The Gunns and Bullet Club Gold. The crowd goes wild as the babyfaces run the heels off. The Hardy Boys disappeared at some point during this.

Punk gets on the mic and challenges the guys to a crew versus crew showdown. “Now hit my music!” Punk says. The Cult of Personality tune plays and the crowd goes wild as Punk, FTR and Starks play to the crowd in the ring.

Concession Stand Brawl

Mark Briscoe vs. Jeff Jarrett

We see a quick video package for the Concession Stand Brawl with comments from Jeff Jarrett and then we shoot backstage to the concession stand inside the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill.

Both Mark Briscoe and Jeff Jarrett are ready to go and the fight breaks out and gets underway. After some early fun spots with crap nearby in the concession stand area in the backstage area, we see Jarrett’s cronies help.

Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal all start taking turns beating down Briscoe. The fight spills out inside the arena as we shoot to a mid-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see the beatdown continuing until Lethal runs into Papa Briscoe and the momentum shifts.

Karen Jarrett jumps into the mix to shift things back into the heels favor. Satnam Singh hits a massive chokeslam, but then Best Friends, Christopher Daniels and The Lucha Bros end up coming down to help Briscoe pull off the win.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

B.C.C. Challenge The Elite For The Forbidden Door

The Blackpool Combat Club are shown backstage with Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. Jon Moxley talks about B.C.C. being the only three letters that matter in pro wrestling. He then challenges The Elite to a five-on-five showdown with the Blackpool Combat Club at The Forbidden Door 2.

Bryan Danielson Pulls Kazuchika Okada’s Punk Card

He then turns the attention to Bryan Danielson. “The American Dragon,” tapping into his inner Jake “The Snake” Roberts, uses his quiet creepy serious voice to talk about how he has heard Kazuchika Okada isn’t even here tonight for his call out. He calls him a chump if he doesn’t show up tonight. After this, we shoot to another commercial.

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Miro Suzuki vs. AR Fox, Darius Martin & Action Andretti

We return from the break to the ring entrance of Chris Jericho. Already in the ring is Sammy Guevara. The fans sing along with Fozzy’s “Judas in my Mind” single as he settles inside the ring. The theme for Minoru Suzuki hits and out comes the Japanese legend.

Now the three-man team of AR Fox, Darius Martin and Action Andretti come out together. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Minoru Suzuki beats the piss out of Andretti early on and then Jericho tags in.

Jericho and Suzuki beat him down and then drop down for a cocky pose together for a big pop. Cool to see Suzuki having some fun like that. Fox tags in and hits some offensive spots but Jericho takes over.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see some back-and-forth action until finally Jericho locks Martin in the Liontamer for the submission victory. Excellent match.

Winners: Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki

Chris Jericho Issues Challenge To Sting For The Forbidden Door 2

Once the match wraps up, Renee Paquette heads into the ring and asks Chris Jericho about his first-ever in-ring showdown with “The Icon” Sting. Jericho claims to know how selfish and egotistic Sting truly is.

He says he claims to be a hero to millions but in reality all he does is show up where the millions of dollars are. He says Sting isn’t a hero, he’s a whore. He says that’s why he’s challenging he and Darby Allin and a partner of their choosing to a Trios match at The Forbidden Door.

Jericho calls Sting a selfish, coward that he bets won’t accept the challenge. Sting’s theme hits and out he comes with Darby Allin to confront Jericho. The fans chant “Holy sh*t” as Sting and Jericho have a face-off.

Sting accepts the challenge. Jericho asks who he and Darby’s partner will be. Darby says he’ll find out on Sunday.

Blind Draw Tag-Team Tournament Update

We shoot backstage to Tony Schiavone and RJ City, who spin the lethal lottery battle bowl style, Royal Rumble entry style thing to pick names for the Blind Draw Tag-Team Tournament. We don’t really learn anything yet. We head to another commercial break.

The Elite & Eddie Kingston Respond To B.C.C. Challenge

When we return from the break, we see The Elite backstage talking about the challenge laid out by the Blackpool Combat Club earlier in the show for The Forbidden Door 2 this Sunday. They mention Omega’s match with Ospreay and then in comes Eddie Kingston.

“The Mad King” says he doesn’t particularly like The Elite, but he hates Claudio Castagnoli more. He’s going to be their partner for the match and says he gets to pick the fifth person. He walks off.

Adam Cole & MJF Become Partners & A New Forbidden Door Match

Adam Cole’s theme hits and out comes the popular AEW star to the ring to address his time-limit draw in his AEW Championship Eliminator showdown with MJF on last week’s show.

He settles in the ring and asks Chicago who’s ready for story time with Adam Cole (…BAY-BAY!). He admits that MJF gave him one of the hardest matches of his career last week.

Cole calls out MJF, who makes his way to the ring. He tells all the Midwestern Mouth-breathers to shut up. He addresses Cole’s request for a rematch. He says no. Tony Schiavone stands up from his commentary desk and makes an announcement.

Both MJF and Cole tell him, “Shut up, Schiavone!” at the same time. Schiavone reveals the first two names drawn to be teammates in the Blind Draw Tag-Team Tournament is MJF and Adam Cole. Cole freaks out because he doesn’t want to team with MJF. MJF freaks out because AEW wants him to wrestle every week.

Now we hear Hiroshi Tanahashi’s voice and he appears on screen to again challenge MJF to a showdown at The Forbidden Door 2. MJF asks Tony Khan what type of dog and pony show he’s running. Cole calls MJF a coward and tricks him into accepting the match. “Let me leave you with this, good luck, partner!” He walks off.

Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Daniel Garcia

We are shown the brackets for the Owen Hart Cup tournament and then we shoot back inside the arena where Orange Cassidy’s theme hits. Out comes the AEW International Champion with his title in his back pack.

The “Freshly Squeezed” one settles in the ring and his music dies down. The theme for his partner hits and out comes Japanese star Katsuyori Shibata to a big pop from the Chi-Town crowd. He joins Cassidy in the ring.

Out next are their opponents, Daniel Garcia and Zack Sabre Jr. Garcia once again tries to shake hands with ZSJ, who wants nothing to do with it. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Kicking things off for their respective teams are Shibata and Sabre Jr. The fans go nuts with chants as soon as the bell sounds. We see some early back-and-forth action and then head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Shibata and Sabre Jr. are once again the legal men in the ring. Cassidy ends up tagging in and firing up but he ends up getting beat down by Garcia. As Garcia continues to work over Cassidy, we head into another mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

This time we return from the break to see Garcia beating down Shibata. Shibata starts to “Hulk up,” however, and he takes over control of the action, shifting the offensive momentum back in his team’s favor.

Garcia mocks Shibata’s seated pose in the middle of the ring with blood pouring out of his mouth. Cassidy and Shibata start doing the wimpy kick routine as the fans react like bombs are being dropped in the ring.

Now action picks up as bodies start flying everywhere. Cassidy knocks Sabre Jr. to the floor and hits a big dive. Shibata hits a running knee to Garcia in the corner. Garcia fights back and locks him in the dragon slayer.

Cassidy tries hitting the ring for the save but Zack stops him. Shibata counters Garcia into a submission of his own but Cassidy finally hits the ring and breaks things up. Shibata and Garcia are left alone to duke it out and Shibata slaps a sleeper hold on him.

He lets it go to blast ZSJ with a big boot as he was running towards him. Shibata slaps the sleeper back on Garcia, but Garcia escapes. Cassidy accidentally hits an Orange Punch on Shibata. ZSJ holds Cassidy while Garcia pins Shibata for the win.

Garcia poses with the AEW International title after the match. All four of these men will compete in a four-way showdown for the AEW International title. The post-match scene ends with all four men holding onto the belt. Everyone lets go except Shibata and Cassidy. Cassidy yanks it away and walks off.

Winners: Zack Sabre Jr. & Daniel Garcia

Don Callis Offers Helping Hand To Will Ospreay

We shoot backstage where Alex Marvez catches up with Will Ospreay. He asks him about trashing Canadians on social media before The Forbidden Door 2 in Toronto. He brings up fans threatening to attack him and says AEW better have security for him.

Don Callis walks up and says as a Canadian he agrees with Ospreay. He has his own private military security that he’s going to provide for Ospreay. Ospreay asks what he wants for this. Callis says he just wants to see a fair fight against Kenny Omega.

He walks off as Ospreay looks at him with a curious facial expression. We head to another commercial break.