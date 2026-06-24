AEW Dynamite Ticket Sales Revealed For Forbidden Door Go-Home Show

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to host the go-home episode of Dynamite for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door later tonight at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

According to WrestleTix (via F4WOnline.com), a total of 2,048 tickets have been sold for tonight’s show.

The report also noted that 136 tickets are currently available on the resale market, with the cheapest standard admission ticket priced at $33.75. AEW’s last event held at the same venue sold 3,103 tickets for a Dynamite episode on May 21, 2025.

Additionally, the report indicated that AEW’s year-to-date average for “tickets distributed” is currently 3,207. This average includes all pay-per-view events and Dynamite and Collision shows.