AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 6/17/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS attracted an average of 665,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.12 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks a significant increase of 22.69% from the previous week’s viewership of 542,000 and up 49.99% from the prior week’s rating of 0.08 in the same demographic. It is important to note that these figures do not include viewership from HBO Max. The ratings and total audience numbers were the best since the May 27th episode, which had a rating of 0.15 and 704,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Dynamite averages a rating of 0.111 in the key 18-49 demographic and 633,000 viewers in 2026. This is compared to a rating of 0.168 and 623,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode featured a headlining match between Team MJF—composed of AEW World Champion MJF, Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion “The Jet” Kevin Knight, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, and Andrade El Idolo—and Team Mark Briscoe, which included The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe and AEW World Trios Champion Roderick Strong, “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, AEW International Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, and Darby Allin, in a 12-man tag team match.