AEW Expecting Response From CM Punk Regarding His Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW released CM Punk on Saturday after the company terminated his contract following his physical altercation with Jack Perry prior to the main event of last Sunday’s All In pay-per-view event, where he also had a heated confrontation with Tony Khan.

In the heat of the moment, Punk threatened to quit from the company and lunged at the AEW President, causing monitors to fall on Khan.

According to Sports Illustrated Punk was fired not only because of his backstage brawl with Perry, but also because Khan felt physically threatened by Punk at All In. While speaking to the Collision audience, Khan expressed concern for his safety.

“Unlike prior occasions, Khan was not able to effectively communicate or reason with Punk–and eyewitness accounts supporting Khan’s claim further ended any chance that Punk would return to AEW,” the report stated.

Khan’s legal team unanimously recommended firing, and Khan followed through. WBD CEO/President David Zaslav was informed of the decision prior to the company making the announcement.

According to the report, “Sources close to both sides expect a response from Punk, which holds the potential to be explosive.”