AEW Fight Forever Release Date Revealed, Gameplay Updates, Video Game Announcement

The video game AEW Fight Forever is set to be released on Tuesday, June 27.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Fight Forever will be released on June 27th, after several years of speculation and a few tentatively planned release dates that were moved. The release date was apparently set for June 27 to coincide with AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, which is set for Sunday, June 25.

It was pointed out that AEW does not own the engine used in Fight Forever, so a future game release using the engine is possible. The working plan was for the Yuke’s title to be a one-time occurrence with ongoing updates.

According to sources who have worked on the game, it plays very smoothly, similar to WWF No Mercy. The Create-A-Wrestler has some limitations, and at the time of writing, there were no plans for a Community Creations.

A formal announcement about AEW Fight Forever is expected in the coming week.

