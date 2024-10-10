AEW Full Gear Ticket Sales Are Off To A Strong Start

AEW is only days away from presenting its next pay-per-view event, WrestleDream, but it must quickly shift its focus to the Full Gear event.

Full Gear is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 23rd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. This will be AEW’s second-to-last pay-per-view event of 2024, following Worlds End in December.

WrestleTix reported that the show sold 4,862 tickets, with a set up of 5,794 earlier this month when tickets went on sale. On Wednesday, they released the most recent figures, noting that AEW has sold 5,100 tickets, with 238 distributed in the last week.

The last time they performed at the venue, they drew 5,924 people for a January Dynamite. In comparison, WrestleDream has currently sold 6,472 tickets.

AEW is off to a good start in terms of ticket sales when compared to WrestleDream. Hopefully, as the event approaches, more tickets will be sold, as AEW has been doing more local media during the week of shows with a large walk-up audience.