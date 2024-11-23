AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour Pre-Show Gets New Women’s Match

The lineup for the AEW Full Gear “Zero Hour” pre-show continues to take shape.

On Friday evening, All Elite Wrestling confirmed the addition of Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay for the “Zero Hour” pre-show for Saturday night’s pay-per-view event at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Also set for the pre-show for AEW Full Gear 2024 is “Big Boom” A.J. vs. QT Marshall.

The AEW Full Gear “Zero Hour” pre-show will be hosted by Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett and Paul Walter Hauser.

