AEW Grand Slam Dynamite Special Set For September 25 In New York

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW was rumored to hold their Grand Slam episode of Dynamite on Wednesday, September 25th from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. It was also noted that this event will feature a live Dynamite episode as well as a television taping for that week’s Collision.

The promotion confirmed this massive news during Sunday night’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV, where it was revealed that the show will feature a live Dynamite and a Collision TV tapings immediately after.

Since 2021, AEW has held its Grand Slam special episode of Dynamite every September. Last year’s show was headlined by MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe. This was the same event that Adam Cole injured his ankle at and he has not wrestled since.