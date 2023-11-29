AEW Off To A Solid Start With Ticket Sales For All In 2024

Although AEW’s All In pay-per-view event at Wembley Stadium in London, England, was the promotion’s biggest show ever, the company didn’t waste any time in announcing its return to the venue.

The first show drew over 70,000 people through the doors. All In ended up with 200,000 PPV buys, making it the most purchased AEW PPV event of 2023 and the most purchased since last year’s Double or Nothing.

The main event featured MJF retaining the World Heavyweight Title over Adam Cole. It was also the final match of CM Punk’s time with AEW, as he defeated Samoa Joe in the opening match.

Tony Khan was asked for a quicker setup to accommodate additional Taylor Swift shows, so the promotion will return next year with All In 2 on Sunday, August 25 with a bigger stage than this year’s show.

Pre-registration and priority presales began on Monday, November 27, with the general public going on sale on Friday, December 1, at 9 a.m. BST via Ticketmaster.co.uk.

WrestleTix reported that 27,349 tickets were sold, with 13,054 remaining, for a total of 40,403 sold in the first two days of the pre-sale. On Friday, AEW will release additional seats. In comparison, the timeline of the previous All The following happened during pre-sale activity:

36,000 tickets sold ($4.7 million gate) on pre-sale day #1.

43,000 tickets sold ($5.7 million gate) on pre-sale day #2.

50,000 tickets sold ($6.5 million gate) on pre-sale day #3.