AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Viewership and Rating Report for 9/23/22

The AEW Rampage: Grand Slam viewership figures are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, Rampage averaged 522,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT. The show received 470,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating last week.

The Grand Slam special was two hours. The first hour had 558,000 viewers and a key demo rating of 0.18, while the second hour had 486,000 viewers and a rating of 0.16.

The show drew 640,000 viewers and a 0.29 key demo rating last year. The total ratings for Rampage were the highest in a month. Since April 8 and April 22, the 10 p.m. hour had the highest total and 18-49 audience.

Rampage ranked #4 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from #14 last week.