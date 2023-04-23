AEW Rampage Results – April 22, 2023

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. with this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s one-hour AEW on TNT program is Jon Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels, we will hear from The Hardys, FTW Champion Hook and Isiah Kassidy, and we hear from Jade Cargill.

Also scheduled, Julia Hart goes one-on-one against Kiera Hogan, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal take on Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Slim J, and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defends against Dralistico.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Saturday, April 22, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (4/22/2023)

The regular “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and opening video plays to get a special Saturday night episode of AEW Rampage off-and-running on TNT.

Jon Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels

Jim Ross welcomes us to the show as we shoot inside the arena in Pittsburgh, PA. and fireworks explode. We then head to the ring where the two competitors scheduled for our opening contest are already standing and waiting.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. Moxley and Daniels lock up and then Mox takes “The Fallen Angel” down to the mat and controls him with a side head-lock.

We see the two work their way back up and then Daniels takes Mox down and does the same thing. Mox fires back up on offense and sends Daniels crashing out to the floor. He follows up with a big shot on the floor as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Mox hit a spiked pile driver for a close near fall. Daniels comes back with a Flatliner off the ropes. He goes for the Angel’s Wings and hits it. He’s slow in going for the cover and Mox kicks out at two.

Mox takes over from there and hits a sleeper on Daniels that sees him fade. Mox then slaps on the bulldog choke. Daniels tries fighting out of it but then Mox changes his grip and finishes him off for the win.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Jade Cargill & “Smart” Mark Sterling Threaten Taya Valkyrie

We shoot to Jade Cargill and “Smart” Mark Sterling. As the TBS Women’s Champion gets beautified, we hear “Smart” Mark Sterling talking about how Taya Valkyrie will be disqualified if she tries using the Jaded move during her title match against Cargill next week.

HOOK, Hardy Boyz & Isiah Kassidy Attacked By The Firm

The sounds of Action Bronson fills the Petersen Events Center and out comes HOOK. “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” makes his way to the ring as Jim Ross sings his praises and that of his father, Taz.

Now the iconic sounds of the Hardy Boyz theme hits and out comes Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. The trio settle in the ring and Kassidy hypes up the crowd before giving the mic to Jeff Hardy.

Jeff Hardy says the smartest thing for him to do is retire — from screwing up. He says he’s here in AEW to end his career on an extremely high note, instead of a depressing one. He says the time will tell and the future is waiting for them to prevail.

Matt Hardy then talks about the Firm Deletion. The fans chant “Delete! Delete!” Before Matt can say anything else, a man pissed off to the maximum levels of pissivity, Stokely Hathaway, interrupts him on the big screen. He demands an answer from Hardy.

From there, Matt Hardy says Stokely doesn’t need the answer. He’ll give him one when he’s ready. Stokely pretends to be fine with it, but then we see he was just distracting the guys while Big Bill, Ethan Page and Lee Moriarty from The Firm attack from behind.

We see the babyfaces get beat down. The Firm then drags Isiah up the ramp but The Hardy Boyz come up with steel chairs to run them off to the backstage area. The segment wraps up on that note.

A Message From Naturally Limitless

When we return from the break, we see Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes. The two talk about the Naturally Limitless duo that they represent being the best team since John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction. They will be in action next week.

Kiera Hogan vs. Julia Hart

Now we shoot back into the Petersen Events Center where we see the two competitors scheduled for our next match of the evening already in the ring.

With that said, the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running, as Julia Hart goes one-on-one against Kiera Hogan in women’s singles action.

Early on, Kiera fares well, and tries getting the win super early. Julia ends up taking over and dominating for the next couple of minutes. She goes to finish off Kiera a few times, but Kiera hangs on.

Kiera tries making a comeback but Hart takes back over. She hits a nice standing moonsault for a close near fall attempt. Julia stops and does the evil stare around the arena. She goes for Hart-less but Kiera counters into a pin attempt.

Julia fights her way free and then slams Kiera face-first into the mat. This time she locks in the Hart-less submission finisher and gets the tap out for the victory.

Winner: Julia Hart

Anna Jay & Julia Hart Have A Wild Brawl

As soon as the match wraps up, we see Julia Hart celebrating the big win when out of nowhere, Anna Jay sprints down to the ring. The two grab each other by the scruff of their neck and start hockey punching the crap out of each other. A ton of referees hit the scene to break them up.

Blackpool Combat Club Beats Down Christopher Daniels

We shoot backstage to Lexy Nair who is standing by with Christopher Daniels. Daniels sees Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli approaching, but Mox walks in and tells them he’s cool because he’s an o.g.

Daniels says what everyone is saying isn’t true, Mox still has some good in him. Mox bashes Daniel’s head into a nearby locker over-and-over again and then says he’s never changed. He tells Daniels to tell everyone they’re wrong, nothing is different about him or the Blackpool Combat Club.

FTR, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, Josh Woods & Slim J.

Now we head back inside the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. where it’s time for our next match of the evening, which will be an eight-man tag-team contest.

Already in the ring are Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Slim J. The foursome await the arrival of their opposition and then out comes Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The two settle in the ring and their music dies down.

We hear the sounds of FTR’s theme and the AEW World Tag-Team Champions emerge. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler head down to the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Dax Harwood and Slim J. kick things off for their respective teams. Harwood jumps into the early offensive lead. He beats him down and tags in Cash Wheeler. The two hit a double-team spot as we see Mark Briscoe watching on via a monitor backstage.

Lethal blind tags himself in as Wheeler was dominating the action. We already see some friction between the teammates. Lethal and Jarrett hit some double-team spots and then do a double Jarrett strut.

FTR does a strut of their own and we see all four teammates bickering some more as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break, we see more issues within the two teams as they finish this one off. Mark Briscoe runs out afterwards to try and keep the peace.

Winners: FTR, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

AAA Mega Championship

El Hijo del Vikingo (C) vs. Dralistico

We see a video package hyping Orange Cassidy’s next defense of the AEW International Championship. When that wraps up, we shift gears and head into another commercial break before our main event of the evening.

When we return, “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry is shown backstage setting up a video package hyping our main event for the AAA Mega Championship. Once the video wraps up, Excalibur speed-reads some updates for the lineups for next week’s Dynamite and Rampage.

From there, we return inside the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. where we hear the theme music for Dralistico. Out he comes and he heads to the ring where he settles inside for our final bout of the show.

Now the familiar sounds of El Hijo del Vikingo’s theme fills the arena and out comes the reigning and defending AAA Mega Championship to a big pop from the Pittsburgh, PA. crowd in attendance.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our headline bout of this week’s special Saturday night episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. This one gets off to a ferocious start, with Dralistico attacking the champ.

Del Vikingo fights back into the lead, hitting a reverse hurricanrana and a Destroyer off the middle ropes. We then head to a mid-match commercial break as this title bout continues. When we return from the break, we see Dralistico hitting a wild moonsault from the ropes to the floor on the title-holder.

Back in the ring, Dralistico hits a wild springboard code-breaker for a near fall that almost ends this one. We see LFI reacting to Dralistico nearly pulling this one off right there. The two fight on the top rope until Del Vikingo knocks Dralistico down.

Del Vikingo leaps off the ropes and connects with a Canadian Destroyer on Dralistico on the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. They bounce down to the floor as we see a ton of replays and the fans break out in a loud “This is Awesome!” chant.

LFI gets involved from there, yanking Del Vikingo off the ring apron as he leaped up for a springboard move attempt. The referee sees what is going on and ejects the LFI guys from ringside.

Both guys cover in the ring and Dralistico goes for a quick roll-up. Del Vikingo kicks out and blasts him with a cork-screw kick. He comes off the ropes with a diving foot stomp for a close near fall. Dralistico hurricanrana’s Del Vikingo off the ropes out to the floor.

As the fans react with loud “Fight Forever” chants we see the two recover. Dralistico looks for a submission in the ring and he thinks he won, but in reality, Del Vikingo gets his foot on the ropes.

The ref tells Dralistico what is going on and Del Vikingo recovers. He hits running knees in the corner and then connects with a 630 senton off the top for the pin fall victory. Amazing main event. As soon as the match ends, LFI hits the ring and attacks Del Vikingo. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL AAA Mega Champion: El Hijo Del Vikingo