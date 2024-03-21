AEW Rampage Results – March 20, 2024

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with this week’s special live episode of their one-hour weekly AEW Rampage program.

On tap for tonight’s show is Konosuke Takeshita vs. Rocky Romero, as well as Katsuyori Shibata vs. TBA, a Street Fight with Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue, as well as an AEW World Tag Team Tournament Wild Card Match with Best Friends (Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta) vs. Don Callis Family (Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher).

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, March 20, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TBS.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (3/20/2024)

This week’s Rampage kicks off at the end of the TNT title “I Quit” match from Dynamite, which sees Copeland win. After his confetti shower in the ring, the commentators send us to a video package featuring Bullet Club Gold.

Bullet Club Gold & The Acclaimed Kick Off This Week’s Show

Bullet Club Gold gloat about what they did to The Acclaimed last week. Jay White shows off a gold bat and says he gave Sting’s bat some much needed changes. They mock The Acclaimed some more and then we shoot inside the arena again.

Renee Paquette welcomes us to Rampage live and then introduces her guests at this time, The Acclaimed. Out comes Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. They talk about how Billy Gunn isn’t here tonight because after what Bullet Club Gold did last week, he’s not even cleared to fly.

AEW World Tag-Team Title Tournament (Wild Card)

Best Friends vs. The Don Callis Family

After the time-killing promo segment wraps up, we get to the real start of Rampage, which features the theme for Orange Cassidy playing as the Best Friends duo of himself and Trent Baretta make their way down to the ring for Wild Card action in the AEW Tag-Team Title Tournament.

Chuck Taylor is with them and hangs out at ringside. Now the theme for their opposition plays and out comes The Don Callis Family duo of Powerhouse Hobbs and ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher. “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard settles in on commentary now as well.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of this week’s Rampage. Don Callis also joins them on the call for this bout. Hobbs and Cassidy kick things off for their respective teams. Hobbs catches Cassidy with a quick spine-buster and goes for the cover, but Beretta breaks it up.

Hobbs gets sent to the outside and Cassidy goes for a dive, but Hobbs catches him and slams him into the apron a few times. Hobbs gets Cassidy back into the ring and sends him to the corner. Hobbs connects with a splash and sends Cassidy across. Hobbs goes for another splash, but Cassidy ducks and Hobbs goes to the floor.

Beretta and Fletcher get into the ring, and Beretta drops him with a Meteora. Beretta sends Fletcher to the outside and dives onto he and Hobbs. Beretta gets Hobbs back into the ring and sends him to the corner. Beretta causes Fletcher to splash onto Hobbs and delivers back elbows to both of them.

Fletcher comes back, and he and Hobbs delivers a Pendulum Bomb to Beretta as the show heads to a commercial. When we return from the break, after some hard-hitting back-and-forth action, Cassidy scores the pin fall victory to give his team the win. Best Friends advance in the tourney. We head to another break after this wraps up.

Winners and ADVANCING: Best Friends