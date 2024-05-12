AEW Rampage Results – May 11, 2024

It’s Saturday night, and this week, you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at 10/9c on TBS this evening with this week’s installment of their weekly one-hour AEW Rampage television program, which this week emanates from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s show is Trent Beretta vs. Dalton Castle, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost, Johnny TV vs. TBA and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Saturday, May 11, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TBS.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (5/11/2024)

This week’s AEW Rampage picks up literally where AEW Collision left off, as the screen goes black, and then returns to Adam Copeland extending his hand down to Kyle O’Reilly to help him up after their TNT Championship main event.

Adam Copeland’s Old Ways Show Themselves Again

Copeland ends up not letting go of O’Reilly’s hand. O’Reilly then points to Copeland who has a sadistic smirk on his face. Copeland snaps out of it and then looks down at his hand like it was possessed. He walks off and O’Reilly plays to his hometown crowd one last time.

Claudio Castagnoli Explains Walking Away From Bryan Danielson On Collision

Backstage, Lexy Nair is standing by waiting for a word with Claudio Castagnoli. She asks him about him walking off as Bryan Danielson spoke about why he is taking part in Anarchy in the Arena this year. Castagnoli says he understands standing up for AEW and wanting to beat up The Elite.

Castagnoli says the last time Danielson was in Anarchy in the Arena with Eddie Kingston, his career was almost ended. He says he knows Kingston claims he has changed. He says Danielson is in his last year as a full-timer and he wants him to end his career healthy. He says he doesn’t want anything to do with it.

Trent Beretta vs. Dalton Castle

Back inside Rogers Arena, the Best Friends theme hits and out comes Trent Beretta. He’s wearing a Best Friends t-shirt, but it has duct tape all over it except for his name. “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard is alongside Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness on commentary for this hour.

Dalton Castle’s theme hits and out he comes with his crew for our opening contest here on tonight’s special live episode of AEW Rampage on TBS. The Boys do their big dramatic routine with Castle in the ring for his entrance. The bell sounds and off we go as these two lock up to get this one started.

After some back-and-forth action, we head to a mid-match commercial break with Trent in the offensive lead. When we return, we see Castle put up a good fight, nearly getting the win a few times, before Trent ultimately finishes him off for the victory in a good opener.

Winner: Trent Beretta

“The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith vs. JD Drake

Backstage, we shoot to “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo. She talks directly into the camera and addresses Thunder Rosa. She congratulates her on her win on AEW Collision and says it’s also good to see her back at work after two weeks. She says she’ll be thinking of her when she destroys Lady Frost’s arm tonight.

On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break. When we return, a vignette airs hyping the return of RUSH. He will return to action next Saturday on Rampage.

“The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith makes his way down to the ring for action against JD Drake, who is already in the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Drake hits some chops early in the match that might be the loudest in pro wrestling history. Keith hits some impressive power spots for the win.

Winner: “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost

We shoot backstage to Adam Copeland. The TNT Champion is behind a steel cage wall covered in barbed wire. He tells Malakai Black he’s already taken out Brody King and Buddy Matthews of The House of Black, now it’s his turn. He says Malakai claims he wants to see the evil side of Copeland, now he’s gonna see it.

He challenges him to a barbed wire steel cage match for the TNT title at AEW Double or Nothing. He wants Malakai’s answer on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Back inside the arena, Deonna Purrazzo makes her way down to the ring for our next match of the evening.

After she settles inside the squared circle, the theme for her opponent plays and out comes Lady Frost. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. After some back-and-forth action, we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Frost hangs tough but eventually gets put away by Purrazzo. Rosa hits the ring to attack Purrazzo after.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo