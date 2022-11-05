AEW Rampage Results – November 4, 2022

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Atlantic City, New Jersey with this week’s edition of AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s show, which features boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson on special guest commentary, is WarJoe vs. The Gates of Agony, Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue, the latest from Ricky Starks and Orange Cassidy defending his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Katsuyori Shibata in an All-Atlantic City Dream match.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, November 4, 2022. The following report was written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) of PWMania.com as the show aired on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (11/4/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual, “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and accompanying video package and then we shoot live inside the arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey where the commentary team welcomes us to the show.

“Iron” Mike Tyson Takes His Spot On Commentary

From there, we hear some music playing to bring out special guest commentator for tonight’s show, boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson. He heads over to the commentary desk in a suit and then we move on.

All-Atlantic Championship A.C. Dream Match

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Mike Tyson makes some banter with the guys after a video package plays to update fans on the back-story behind Shibata’s return from near-death to compete here tonight against the “Freshly Squeezed” one.

Tyson calls Shibata “The Great Shibata” and calls him an icon as his theme plays and out comes the Japanese star for our opening contest. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

Now the theme for the reigning, defending champion plays and out comes Orange Cassidy with the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. The fans in Atlantic City give him a huge reception and he makes his way out with The Best Friends and Danhausen. They head to the back and he heads to the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. We see Cassidy with his hands in his pockets straight out of the gate. Shibata brings Cassidy down to the mat and controls the action.

He goes for the P.K. upon getting back to his feet, but Cassidy avoids it. Shibata ends up on the floor and Cassidy hits the ropes and dives and splashes onto him at ringside.

Both guys brawl outside the ring for a bit, with Shibata gaining the upper-hand and smashing Cassidy on the steel barricade. The two end up trading shots on the floor until they realize they’re about to be counted out.

They both roll back into the ring to break the count and then we head to a mid-match commercial break as our opening contest continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Mike Tyson watching on as Cassidy connects with a diving DDT off the ropes onto Shibata. He runs and hits a diving dropkick onto Shibata in the corner while he had his hands in his pockets.

He stands up and with his hands still in his pockets, he does his wimpy sweet-shin-music kicks as the crowd over-reacts to each shot that lands. Shibata ends up taking over on offense shortly thereafter.

The two end up sitting cross-legged in front of each other. We see Cassidy do some wimpy windmill type slaps to the collar bones of Shibata and then yells in Shibata’s face to hit him.

Shibata happily obliges and blasts the “Freshly Squeezed” one with an open-handed smack that kicks off a lengthy run of offensive dominance from the Japanese star.

We see some more back-and-forth action and then Cassidy hits a beautiful counter into a stun-dog millionaire on Shibata. He ends up walking into a Death Valley Driver from Shibata. Cassidy counters and connects with another stunner. He hits a hurricanrana and then a Beach Break for a close near fall that Shibata kicks out of.

Now we see Cassidy take off the elbow pad. He calls for the Orange Punch and he connects with it but Shibata doesn’t go down. Shibata locks in a choke and Cassidy starts to fade.

Shibata suplexes Cassidy and then charges into the ropes but runs into an orange punch out of nowhere from Cassidy. Cassidy goes the cover and gets the three-count to retain the title in a great match.

Winner and STILL AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

Toni Storm Talks About His History With Jamie Hayter

We shoot to Lexy Nair who is standing by with interim AEW women’s champion Toni Storm. She is asked about their title showdown at Full Gear. Storm asks what happened to the Hayter she was homeless with as friends during the pandemic.

She warns Hayter of what she is going to do to her when they step into the ring at Full Gear for becoming a bully that she doesn’t even know anymore. After that, we head to another commercial break.

Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson Make Case For ROH Title Shot

When we return from the break, we hear from the Blackpool Combat Club members, Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson. Each make their case for being the next opponent for “The Ocho” Chris Jericho in his ongoing ROH World Championship Open Challenges to any former champions.

William Regal tells Chris Jericho that he’s got his pick between Castagnoli and Danielson and says the ball is in his court.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue

We head back inside the arena and the theme for Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. hits and out she comes accompanied by Jamie Hayter. The two make their way to the ring for their scheduled women’s tag-team bout.

Already in the ring are their opponents, Madison Rayne and Skye Blue. We see Hayter and Blue duking it out early on. Hayter dominates the action early on and then we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

Now we return from the break just in time to see Skye Blue and Madison Rayne start to make their offensive comeback, as Blue makes the much-needed tag to Rayne.

Baker ends up hitting a big rip-cord elbow to Blue to buy herself some time, allowing her to make the tag to Hayter. Hayter comes into the ring and takes over, dominating the action and taking it to Rayne and Blue.

Finally we see things build up to the finish, which sees Hayter and Baker pick up the victory.

Things boil down to Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter being left alone in the ring and the two wildly duke it out until finally the interim AEW women’s champion takes over and locks Hayter in a Texas Cloverleaf.

Britt Baker ends up coming into the ring with the title belt and giving her a big shot to the dome with it to get her off of Hayter. Hayter amd Baker stand tall, gloating in Storm’s face as she’s laid out to end the post-match scene.

Winners: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. & Jamie Hayter

Chris Jericho Responds To William Regal With His Answer

We shoot to a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho. He asks “The Ocho” for his thoughts on William Regal’s mention earlier in the show that he has to pick from Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson for his next defense of the ROH Championship.

Jericho teases facing them both and then mentions instead that it’ll be himself and Sammy Guevara taking them both in on tag-team action.

Ricky Starks With Something On His Mind

We hear the familiar theme song for Ricky Starks and out he comes as Excalibur mentions earlier this week that Starks noted he has something on his mind that he wants to say. He says we’re about to find out what that is.

Starks heads to the ring and J.R. notes on commentary that he likes his shoes. Starks asks if everyone can hear the reception he’s getting. He says it’s the sound of people wanting him back on TV.

He says everyone knows he’s good. He says he doesn’t have to tell everyone that he’s good. He says they love him because he does the pose, and then he does the pose. He says well he likes everybody, too.

“Absolute” Ricky Starks goes on to bring up the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament and then declares himself as one of the entrants in the tourney.

WarJoe vs. The Gates Of Agony

We shoot to the special Mark Henry-hosted pre-match split-screen interview segment that precedes the headline bout on AEW Rampage each and every Friday night. After some quick words from both teams, we head back inside the arena.

Excalibur does his speed-read of the updates to upcoming AEW programming, including new matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite, and then we hear the theme for The Gates of Agony.

Out comes the decorated tag-team duo and they settle inside the ring as their music dies down. The theme for Samoa Joe plays and out comes the ROH TV Champion. He is then joined by the TNT Champion as Wardlow makes his way out.

WarJoe settles into the ring as well and the music dies down. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. We see WarJoe dominate the offense in the early goings but as Joe tags in and starts finding himself on the defensive, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see WarJoe still in the defensive position. They eventually shift the momentum into their favor and despite some interference attempts from Prince NaNa, we see Wardlow hit his Powerbomb Symphony for the pin fall victory.

Once the match wraps up, we hear the familiar sounds of Powerhouse Hobbs’ theme. He makes his way out where he and Wardlow stare each other down as this week’s show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: WarJoe