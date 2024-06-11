AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 6/7/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT drew an average of 256,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.09 in the key 18-49 demographic.
This total is up 0.39% from this past week’s 255,000 viewers and even from last week’s rating of 0.09 in the 18-49 key demo.
The show was headlined by STARDOM’s Mina Shirakawa taking on “The Professor” Serena Deeb in a singles match.
📺 TV RATINGS ARE IN
AEW Rampage last Friday on TNThttps://t.co/e3E2nDVxhv
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) June 10, 2024