AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 7/8/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, TNT averaged 428,000 viewers for the AEW Rampage taped episode on Friday.

This is a decrease of 11.93% from the post-Forbidden Door show that was aired the week prior and drew 486,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 age demographic, Rampage received a 0.15 rating on Friday. This is a 6.25% decrease from the episode from the week before, which received a 0.16 rating in the important demo. According to Wrestlenomics, Friday’s 0.15 key demo rating indicates 196,000 18-49 viewers, a 6.22% decrease from the 209,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.16 key demo rating represented the prior week.

With a 0.15 key demo rating, Friday’s Rampage placed #10 for the evening on the Cable Top 150. This is a drop from last week’s #3 position.

Rampage ranked #64 in cable viewership for the night on Friday. This is a drop from the #55 position the previous week.

For regular timeslot airings, Friday’s Rampage attracted the fourth-lowest overall audience of the year thus far. The episode shared third-lowest key demographic rating for regular timeslot airings of the year with the April 1 episode. There was no sports competition for Rampage. The audience for Friday’s episode of Rampage decreased by 11.93% from the previous week, and the key demo rating decreased by 6.25%.

Tucker Carlson Tonight With a 0.26 key demo rating and 2.876 million people, FOX News won the night on the Cable Top 150. The Five on FOX News had the highest cable viewing for the evening with 3.183 million people and the #3 spot on the Cable Top 150 with a key demo rating of 0.21.

With an average of 2.861 million people and a 0.22 key demo rating, Blue Bloods on CBS had the highest viewership of the night on network TV. Mi Fortuna Es Amarte on Univision had the top network TV show of the night in the key 18-49 demographic with a 0.53 rating and 1.825 million viewers.