AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 8/25/2023

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in.

Rampage drew 348,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

The show received 416,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the same timeslot last week.

Last year, the show drew 432,000 viewers and a 0.11 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic. WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston broke the news.

Among the matches on the show were AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus in action, AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker vs. Saraya and Toni Storm, AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall vs. Gravity, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Aaron Solo, and more.