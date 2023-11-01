AEW Releases “Paint The Town Red” Video With Doja Cat & Women’s Stars

Ask and you shall receive.

Kris Statlander noted in a recent media interview that she wishes AEW would shine a brighter light on their women’s division, and give the women more time on AEW programming.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, the promotion released a special video package highlighting several top stars in the current AEW women’s landscape.

Featured in the video, which includes music star Doja Cat performing her hit song “Paint The Town Red,” are AEW women’s contenders Saraya, Britt Baker, Toni Storm, Nyla Rose, Ruby Soho, Willow, as well as AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida and TBS Women’s Champion Kris Statlander.

Check out the video below.