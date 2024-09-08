AEW Reveals 5 New Dates For October & November

AEW released the following announcement this weekend regarding five upcoming shows in October and November:

5 NEW AEW EVENTS JUST ANNOUNCED!

• CEDAR RAPIDS, IA: #AEWCollision at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Saturday, October 26th• CLEVELAND, OH: #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University on Wednesday, October 30th• PHILADELPHIA, PA: #AEWCollision at the The Liacouras Center on Saturday, November 2nd• PROVIDENCE, RI: #AEWCollision at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Thursday, November 7th• CHICAGO, IL: Thanksgiving Eve Special #AEWDynamite and #AEWCollision at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, November 27th

