AEW Reveals 5 New Dates For October & November

By
Matt Boone
-

AEW released the following announcement this weekend regarding five upcoming shows in October and November:

5 NEW AEW EVENTS JUST ANNOUNCED!

• CEDAR RAPIDS, IA: #AEWCollision at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Saturday, October 26th
• CLEVELAND, OH: #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University on Wednesday, October 30th
• PHILADELPHIA, PA: #AEWCollision at the The Liacouras Center on Saturday, November 2nd
• PROVIDENCE, RI: #AEWCollision at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Thursday, November 7th
• CHICAGO, IL: Thanksgiving Eve Special #AEWDynamite and #AEWCollision at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, November 27th

Get the official VIP Elite Experience: priority entry & seating, exclusive access & VIP souvenirs! Limited tickets available next week!

