AEW Reveals 5 New Dates For October & November

AEW released the following announcement this weekend regarding five upcoming shows in October and November:
5 NEW AEW EVENTS JUST ANNOUNCED!• CEDAR RAPIDS, IA: #AEWCollision at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Saturday, October 26th
• CLEVELAND, OH: #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University on Wednesday, October 30th
• PHILADELPHIA, PA: #AEWCollision at the The Liacouras Center on Saturday, November 2nd
• PROVIDENCE, RI: #AEWCollision at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Thursday, November 7th
• CHICAGO, IL: Thanksgiving Eve Special #AEWDynamite and #AEWCollision at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, November 27th
