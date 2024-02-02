AEW Reveals First Official Rankings For 2024

AEW President Tony Khan took to his official Twitter (X) account to reveal the company’s first official rankings for 2024 as of 1/31. Khan listed the current men’s, women’s, tag team, and trios champions as well as their respective top 5 contenders.

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, TNT Champion Christian Cage, International Champion Orange Cassidy, and Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston are the current champions in the men’s division, while Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and TBS Champion Julia Hart are the champions in the women’s division.

“Absolute” Ricky Starks and Big Bill are the current World Tag Team Champions, while The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn are the current World Trios Champions.

