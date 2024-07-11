AEW & ROH News: Legend At 7/10 Taping, Highly Touted Rookie Debuts, More

– Calgary’s own Lance Storm was reportedly backstage at the AEW taping on July 10 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, which included a live episode of AEW Dynamite and tapings for matches for future episodes of AEW Collision and ROH On HonorClub.

– Speaking of the ROH On HonorClub taping from the 7/10 event in Calgary, QT Marshall defeated local 19-year old rookie sensation Scorpius in singles action in a match filmed for a future episode of the weekly Thursday night show.

– As noted, MJF vs. Will Ospreay for the International title was announced for the special 250th episode of AEW Dynamite on July 17 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Also scheduled for the milestone show on 7/17 is Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada in a champion versus champion match.