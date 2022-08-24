AEW Set to Hold Talent Meeting at Dynamite Tonight

At tonight’s Dynamite event in Cleveland, Ohio, AEW President Tony Khan hopes to address some issues within his company.

Before the live show, there will be a mandatory talent meeting, according to FightfulSelect. Khan will be there, but other than that, not much else is known.

Talent revealed that they expect the meeting “to address some of the rumors of unrest, contract inquiries, and personal issues, as well as those things being leaked.”

However, there hasn’t been any concrete information about what to expect at the meeting. As AEW has such a large roster, many talents were not brought in for this event.

In addition to the problems between CM Punk and Hangman Page that go back to Page’s promo on Dynamite before their Double Or Nothing World Heavyweight Title match, there is “a ton of backstage drama” involving numerous top AEW stars, as was previously reported. Additionally, it has been claimed that Page and Punk are at odds over Colt Cabana’s AEW status.

Khan has since acknowledged the two stars’ differences.