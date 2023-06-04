AEW Star Confirmed For NJPW G1 Climax 33 Tournament

The full list of participants for the NJPW G1 Climax 33 tournament has been revealed, and AEW talent will be involved.
Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Will Ospreay, and Hiroshi Tanahashi are among those confirmed for the tournament.
Eddie Kingston of AEW and Kaito Kiyomiya of Pro Wrestling NOAH are two surprises for this year’s tournament.
Kingston has regularly worked NJPW Strong events in the United States, while Kiyomiya had a notable angle that led to a match with Kazuchika Okada at Keiji Muto’s retirement show in February, which saw Okada go over.
The tournament begins on June 15 and concludes on August 13. Here are the names of the 32 participants:
Kazuchika Okada
SANADA
Tetsuya Naito
Hiroshi Tanahashi
David Finlay
Will Ospreay
Shota Umino
Shingo Takagi
Hirooki Goto
YOSHI-HASHI
Toru Yano
KENTA
Zack Sabre Jr.
Taichi
Tomohiro Ishii
Tama Tonga
Tanga Loa
Hikuleo
Eddie Kingston
El Phantasmo
Ren Narita
Chase Owens
Jeff Cobb
Great-O-Khan
EVIL
Aaron Henare
Alex Coughlin
Shane Haste
Mikey Nicholls
Yota Tsuji
Kaito Kiyomiya
Gabriel Kidd