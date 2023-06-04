AEW Star Confirmed For NJPW G1 Climax 33 Tournament

The full list of participants for the NJPW G1 Climax 33 tournament has been revealed, and AEW talent will be involved.

Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Will Ospreay, and Hiroshi Tanahashi are among those confirmed for the tournament.

Eddie Kingston of AEW and Kaito Kiyomiya of Pro Wrestling NOAH are two surprises for this year’s tournament.

Kingston has regularly worked NJPW Strong events in the United States, while Kiyomiya had a notable angle that led to a match with Kazuchika Okada at Keiji Muto’s retirement show in February, which saw Okada go over.

The tournament begins on June 15 and concludes on August 13. Here are the names of the 32 participants:

Kazuchika Okada

SANADA

Tetsuya Naito

Hiroshi Tanahashi

David Finlay

Will Ospreay

Shota Umino

Shingo Takagi

Hirooki Goto

YOSHI-HASHI

Toru Yano

KENTA

Zack Sabre Jr.

Taichi

Tomohiro Ishii

Tama Tonga

Tanga Loa

Hikuleo

Eddie Kingston

El Phantasmo

Ren Narita

Chase Owens

Jeff Cobb

Great-O-Khan

EVIL

Aaron Henare

Alex Coughlin

Shane Haste

Mikey Nicholls

Yota Tsuji

Kaito Kiyomiya

Gabriel Kidd