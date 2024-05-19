Photo: Ruby Soho And Angelo Parker Get Married

Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker are enjoying a special weekend as they await the birth of their first child.

Soho’s career has changed dramatically in recent years. WWE released Soho in June 2021 due to “budget cuts.” Following her WWE departure, Soho joined AEW, where she was heavily promoted in the women’s division and became a title contender.

After a run in WWE that ended in 2021, Parker joined AEW as part of the 2point0 tag team with Matt Menard and was a member of a faction with Chris Jericho. His last match was on April 10th, when he defeated Zak Knight on Rampage.

The happy couple announced earlier this year that they had been dating since 2023 and were expecting their first child. On Saturday, John Silver announced that the couple had married.

As seen in the photo below, Soho’s baby bump is visible as the couple approaches the special gift of welcoming a child into the world.