Jon Moxley Says Twitter/X “Brings Out The Worst Out Of Everyone”

Jon Moxley discussed social media while appearing on AEW’s Hey! (EW) show.

Moxley stated the following regarding Twitter/X in particular:

“I don’t like Twitter, at all. It’s hard to escape it. I feel like Twitter particularly brings out the worst out of everyone. It’s the worst way for people to interact. It’s terrible. Everyone should just drop it.

I will keep it for emergencies. My advice to the entire world be… GET OFF THAT THING. Take it off your phone. Throw it in the garbage. We don’t need Twitter.”