Jon Moxley Says Twitter/X “Brings Out The Worst Out Of Everyone”

Jon Moxley discussed social media while appearing on AEW’s Hey! (EW) show.
Moxley stated the following regarding Twitter/X in particular:
“I don’t like Twitter, at all. It’s hard to escape it. I feel like Twitter particularly brings out the worst out of everyone. It’s the worst way for people to interact. It’s terrible. Everyone should just drop it.
I will keep it for emergencies. My advice to the entire world be… GET OFF THAT THING. Take it off your phone. Throw it in the garbage. We don’t need Twitter.”
Jon Moxley on Twitter/social media:
“I don't like Twitter, at all. It's hard to escape it. I feel like Twitter particularly brings out the worst out of everyone. It's the worst way for people to interact. It's terrible. Everyone should just drop it.
I will keep it for… pic.twitter.com/LIO3RGpfS3
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) May 19, 2024