AEW star Billy Gunn was asked by Bill Apter of Sportskeeda.com about working for AEW President Tony Khan.

This was the exchange between Gunn and Apter:

Gunn: “Easy.”

Apter: “So many of the internet trolls are like, ‘oh Tony Khan doesn’t know how to do this!’”

Gunn: “Well, that’s because they don’t work for him. Everybody has an opinion out there which means absolutely nothing! Until you’ve walked in my shoes, don’t tell me how to walk in them.”

