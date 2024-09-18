AEW Star Explains Why A Wrestling Event At The Sphere In Las Vegas Is Unlikely

The UFC made their debut on September 14th, 2024, at The Sphere in Las Vegas, NV, with the UFC 306 event.

During his podcast, AEW star Jeff Jarrett explained why the cost of running a show at the venue will be an issue for wrestling promotions.

“I heard the number was 20 million. Wembley Stadium, next week Arthur Ashe, built for tennis, wrestling next Wednesday but it ain’t cheap. When I put on my promoter cap and really look at the [return on investment] on what do you have to charge, and I know you’re not gonna get it back on the live event, it’s just I would say impossible. To run a show in the sphere, I don’t see it happening within the next twelve months. I just don’t. I may be wrong, but you’ve got to gross a boatload of revenue just to get to sea level.”

Jarrett’s co-host Conrad Thompson also said the following:

“It will be interesting, I don’t know. I read a couple of different followers over the weekend about what that UFC event cost. A lot of revenue has got to be generated for that to make sense.”



