AEW Star Marq Quen Comments on Being Out of Action

On AEW television, Matt Hardy has been teamed with Isiah Kassidy while Kassidy’s usual tag partner Marq Quen has been out of action.

Matt announced on Twitter that Quen is currently out with an injury. He wrote: “Since @Marq_Quen is gonna be out of action for a bit, myself & @IsiahKassidy are marching forward.”

Quen replied, “I’ll be back faster than a barefoot jackrabbit on a hot greasy griddle in the middle of August!!”

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal defeated Private Party in Quen’s most recent match on November 30.