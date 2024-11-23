AEW Star Registers Trademark For Nickname

Marina Shafir has registered for trademark rights to her nickname.

On November 22, the AEW star applied to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the term ‘the Problem’. It was created by Michael E. Dockins. The following is a description of the phrase listed for entertainment and merchandise purposes:

“Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Shafir began wrestling following a professional MMA career. Prior to joining AEW, she wrestled for WWE in NXT from 2018 until 2021. In recent months, she has worked with Blackpool Combat Club (BCC), as well as AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley’s right hand man.