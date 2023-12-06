AEW Star Registers Trademark For Previous Ring Name

Jack Perry has secured his previous ring name.

On December 12, AEW wrestler Jack Perry had attorney Michael Dockins file trademarks with the USPTO for the purposes of entertainment and merchandise services for “Jack Perry” and “Jungle Boy.” As a babyface, he was known as Jungle Boy before switching to his real name as a heel. The following is the description:

“Mark For: JUNGLE BOY™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”

The physical altercation between Jack Perry and CM Punk at AEW All In months ago resulted in Perry being suspended and Punk being released. Their problems began a few weeks before when Punk advised Perry not to use real glass for an angle.

Perry’s most recent match was at All In, where he wrestled in an FTW Title match against HOOK, during which he did a spot on the windshield of a limo before telling the camera that it was real glass and cry me a river, a reference to a previously reported incident between Perry and Punk.

Perry is reportedly no longer suspended, though no date has been set for his return.