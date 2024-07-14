AEW Star Reportedly Out Of In-Ring Action Due To An Injury

Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision saw “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy attack Trent Beretta with a monkey wrench immediately following the main event match between The Undisputed Kingdom’s ROH World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly of The Conglomeration.

Fightful Select reports that this attack angle was done because Beretta is suffering an injury and he had to be taken out as he will be on the sidelines.

Beretta was set for a major push before suffering an injury, and there is no word yet on when he will be cleared to return to the ring. The report did not note how long Beretta will be out of in-ring action. As soon as an update is available, it will be provided.