AEW Star Returns To The Ring After Nearly Two-Year Hiatus

An AEW star who has been absent from television made her long-awaited return to in-ring action at the STARDOM New Year Dream 2025 show.

Tay Melo teamed with Mina Shirakawa in a tag team match against Athena and Thekla. The bout ended with Athena securing the victory for her team after hitting Melo with an O-Face.

Melo had been sidelined initially due to a back injury and later took time off for maternity leave following the birth of her first child with husband Sammy Guevara in November 2024. Since recovering and adjusting to life as a new mother, Melo has been sharing footage of her training, signaling her readiness to return to the ring.

Her last match before this appearance was in March 2023 at NEW Wrestlefest XXVII, where she participated in a mixed tag team match. However, she has not competed in AEW since January 2023.

As of now, it remains unclear when Melo will officially return to AEW television. Fans will undoubtedly be eager to see her rejoin the roster and resume her career with the company.