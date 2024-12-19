AEW Star Secures Trademark For New Tag Team Name

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo has filed a new trademark application for the term “The Vendetta” on December 18th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing was made through Michael E. Dockins, a well-known attorney in the wrestling industry. The trademark description outlines its use for entertainment purposes, specifically related to professional wrestling:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

“The Vendetta” is the name of Purrazzo’s new tag team with Taya Valkyrie. The duo debuted under this name during the December 4th episode of Rampage, where they secured a victory over Ella Elizabeth and Freya States.