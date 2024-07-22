AEW Star Sidelined Due To Broken Ankle

AEW is currently dealing with a lot of injured talent, including Jay White, Dalton Castle, and Skye Blue.

Blue suffered an injury on AEW Collision this past Saturday night when her match against Hikaru Shida was cut short because she could no longer continue. Shida’s high cross from the outside caused her to land awkwardly on Blue’s legs, resulting in the injury. The referee checked on Blue before calling for the doctor, and the show went to commercial. When Collision returned from commercial, it was announced that Shida had won the bout by referee stoppage.

Blue’s partner, Kyle Fletcher, revealed on social media on Sunday that Blue was wearing a cast. Bryan Alvarez confirmed her broken ankle during an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio.

Alvarez said, “Yeah, but like a minute in, Shida went for a crossbody off the middle rope to the outside. And they had a weird landing. And Sky broke her ankle. And they immediately ended the match and got her out of there. And so now Shida will be facing Britt Baker coming up on Wednesday (AEW Dynamite).”

We wish her speedy recovery.