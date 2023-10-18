AEW Star Spotted Backstage For The First Time In Almost A Year

One AEW star appears to be returning to television after a long and notable absence.

Serena Deeb made her AEW debut on Dynamite on September 2, 2020, losing to then-NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa in her first match since 2017.

Deeb hasn’t been seen in nearly a year, but she worked at the AEW Dark: Elevation taping on October 18, 2022.

Deeb had some backstage drama before disappearing from television, as PWMania.com previously reported.

According to Fightful Select, the former NWA Women’s Champion was seen backstage at last Saturday’s AEW Collision event. Those who spoke with Fightful at the show noted that she hadn’t been to any AEW shows this year, and the area she was in at Collision “isn’t anywhere near where she would have just been visiting.”

There are two versions of her absence that have circulated: her significant disagreement with AEW management in 2022 and the version in which she told wrestlers that she was sidelined with an injury this year.