AEW Still Hasn’t Made Contract Offer To Top Prospect

AEW has a lot of talent under contract, which they use on weekly televised shows including Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and ROH. However, one star has not yet been promoted to All Elite status.

Michael Oku has been on AEW’s radar recently, with some fans believing he has signed with the promotion. He worked a dark match prior to last week’s Dynamite event in Cardiff, defeating Serpentico.

This came after Oku worked MJF for the then-American Championship at RevPro’s Summer Sizzler event on August 15. Fans appreciated both for their performance.

Oku dropped the RCPW Riot Cabaret Title to Mark Andrews, and the next day, he did the same for Luke Jacobs, with the RvPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Title on the line at the Copper Box Arena.

Oku visited All In after being invited by AEW, along with RevPro owner Andy Quildan. Amira was also present. According to Fightful Select, AEW has yet to offer an agreement to Oku and Amira. It’s uncertain whether and when they’ll use the wrestlers again.