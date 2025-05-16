AEW & Swerve Strickland Announce Exclusive Reebok “Swerve” Answer 3 Sneaker

AEW issued the following:

All Elite Wrestling and Swerve Strickland Announce Exclusive Reebok “Swerve” Answer 3 Sneaker

May 16, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling and Swerve Strickland today announced the launch of an exclusive new limited edition Reebok “Swerve” Answer 3 sneaker beginning Wednesday, May 28 available exclusively online at ChampsSports.com.

Modeled from the iconic Allen Iverson Answer 3 signature shoe, the sneaker features unique designs and logos of Swerve Strickland that were personally curated by the AEW Star himself.

Strickland will debut the sneaker tonight on the mound at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz., as he throws out the first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks game.

This limited run sneaker marks another milestone in the continued partnership between Reebok and All Elite Wrestling with Champs Sports serving as the exclusive retail partner and follows the successful release of the Reebok x Young Bucks AEW Pump Omni II and Reebok AEW Classic Leather Brodie Lee shoes in 2024.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on Max. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes AEW Unrestricted, a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.