AEW To Hold Collision Episode At The Hammerstein Ballroom

This December, AEW has special plans for both Collision and the ROH brand.

As previously reported by Beyond the Bell and Mat Men Radio’s Andrew Zarian and Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, the company intends to return to the Hammerstein Ballroom this year for ROH Final Battle. ROH has a long history at the venue.

They held Final Battle at the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom in 2005 and 2006 before moving to the Hammerstein Ballroom in 2007. ROH returned to the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom in 2009 and 2010, before moving to the Hammerstein Ballroom in 2011 and 2012. After a two-year break, they returned to the Hammerstein Ballroom in 2016 and hosted the event until 2018.

Zarian announced today that AEW Collision will broadcast live from the Hammerstein Ballroom on December 21, the night following the Final Battle.

No other information was provided.

