AEW TV Partners Reportedly Did Not Want Chris Jericho Featured on ROH Final Battle

Claudio Castagnoli defeating Chris Jericho to win the ROH World Title was the main event of last Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

Sam Linksy, who is the Associate General Manager and Senior Vice President of Scripted Original programming for TNT, TBS, and truTV, along with other TBS officials, reportedly initially did not want Jericho to work the Final Battle show because he is one of AEW’s top performers.

Due to Linsky and TBS’s concerns, there was once a plan for Jericho to lose the ROH World Title at Full Gear in the Fatal 4 Way, which also included Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara. Castagnoli was supposed to win the championship in that Fatal 4 Way, but things changed when everyone agreed that they weren’t against Jericho working a ROH pay-per-view.

Jericho worked his first ROH pay-per-view at Final Battle.

Additionally, it was noted that AEW President Tony Khan always scheduled Jericho’s title reign to end with Final Battle. On September 21 at the Grand Slam Dynamite, he defeated Castagnoli to capture the title.