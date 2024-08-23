AEW Wrestler Undergoes Successful Surgery

An AEW star is out with an injury that required him to undergo surgery.

That star is Nick Comoroto, who was in WWE from 2019 to 2020, working in NXT under the ring name Nick Ogarelli. He made his debut in July 2019 before being released, along with several other stars, owing to pandemic-related budget cuts. That same year, he began working for AEW, where he rose to prominence as an AEW Dark match worker. Before joining Marshall’s The Factory gang, he was member of the Nightmare Family alongside Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall. The group broke up earlier this year.

His most recent match took place on a ROH program earlier this month, where he defeated Lee Johnson. He mentioned today that he underwent hip resurfacing surgery.

“Hey guys, I recently just got my hip resurfaced. I was wrestling on one leg for nearly two years. It’s gonna feel amazing to be able walk my dogs again. I’ll see you all in early 2025. #AEW #AEWDynamite #ROH.”

We wish him rapid recovery.