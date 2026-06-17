AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 Ticket Sales Update

The 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) event is scheduled for Sunday, June 28, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

According to WrestleTix (via F4WOnline.com), a total of 6,411 tickets have been sold for the event, up from 6,138 at the previous update on June 13. The report also indicated that 168 tickets are still available on the secondary market. Currently, the cheapest ticket for the event is priced at $46.15, down from $53.60.

AEW last held an event at the SAP Center on October 16, 2024, for an episode of Dynamite, which sold 3,464 tickets. Last year, the Forbidden Door event took place at the legendary O2 Arena in London, where it sold 17,709 tickets. The current Ticketmaster seating chart for the SAP Center shows 17,049 seats available.