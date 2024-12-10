AEW’s All In Texas Breaks North American Records Ahead Of Historic Show

AEW All In Texas is already setting records and solidifying its place in professional wrestling history. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Monday’s public on-sale for the event produced over $1.25 million in ticket sales, making it AEW’s third highest-grossing event in history.

This incredible amount puts All In Texas below just the two previous All In events staged at London’s Wembley Stadium. Notably, it outperforms all previous AEW events held in North America, representing a key milestone for the company.

While Meltzer did not have an exact number of tickets sold, he estimated that higher-priced tickets accounted for the majority of the earnings. The event’s pre-sale began on December 2nd, with VIP packages going on sale as early as November 20th.

AEW All In Texas is set for Saturday, July 12th, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. This will be AEW’s first outdoor stadium show in North America, making it a historic occasion.

Also returning during the week of All In Texas is Conrad Thompson’s popular Starrcast convention. Fans can expect a number of events and activities building up to the main concert, with more information to be published soon.

With more than seven months until the show, this record-breaking trend is certain to continue, and it might become the company’s highest-grossing event in history.