AEW’s Rebel To Be Inducted Into RCW Honors Class Of 2026

RCW (River City Wrestling) announced through their official Twitter account that AEW star Rebel (Tanea Brooks) will be inducted into the company’s Honors for this year’s class.

The announcement reads, “RCW is proud to announce that Rebel Tanea Brooks will be inducted into the 2026 class of RCW Honors. A former RCW Women’s Champion with a 231-day reign, Rebel represented RCW with class and professionalism. ❤️ Support Rebel and ALS awareness: http://shopaew.com/en-us/collections/rebel”

Rebel is currently facing terminal ALS, which she announced in early May. Since then, she has become an ambassador for the ALS non-profit organization “I AM ALS.”

The RCW Honors induction ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, July 19th, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Activity Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Other inductees for 2026 include Sho Funaki, the Hybrid School of Wrestling, Barbi Hayden, Joe Reinagel, Keith McMahon, and Jose and Gloria Torres. The event will also feature a wrestling show, headlined by an RCW Championship match between Alex Arsenal, Casey BlackRose, and Diego Renay.