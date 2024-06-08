AJ Francis Addresses His Digital Media Title Win On TNA Impact

Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT saw AJ Francis of First Class defeat Laredo Kid to become the new TNA Digital Media Champion. Francis recently appeared on an episode of on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including what it felt like to win the title.

Francis said, “It’s a weird feeling because obviously I won it like three weeks ago.” “So I’ve had to keep it under wraps. A lot of people have been asking me about it, and I’ll be like, ‘Man, gotta wait until June 6th, brother.’”

“It’s really cool now, and then, especially with the legends that have come through TNA … It was a big deal to be on the 20th anniversary of the show, [but] to then have an opportunity to win a title on that show, really puts you in a different light. It’s a highlight spot for me, and I appreciate that because there have been a lot of people that counted me out, but [as] my homeboy [Seahawks quarterback] Geno Smith said, ‘They counted me out, but I ain’t count.’ I ain’t quit counting, so I ain’t worried about anything they got to say.”

