AJ Styles Injured At The Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey Trolls Fans

– AJ Styles suffered an arm injury during the Royal Rumble match after taking a spear from Edge, PWInsider.com is reporting. Styles landed awkwardly on his left shoulder and then his arm was seen dangling before he was eliminated from the match. Styles was seen backstage with his arm all wrapped up with ice and he will be getting testing done to determine the severity of the injury.

– Ronda Rousey trolled fans on social media by posting the following meme after the women’s Royal Rumble ended: