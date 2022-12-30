AJ Styles Injured During WWE Live Event in Hershey, PA

AJ Styles might have hurt his ankle or lower leg at the WWE live event on Thursday night in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
The OC (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Mia Yim) vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) was stopped, and the referee raised the “X” sign, according to a number of correspondents. Styles ultimately needed help getting to the backstage area.
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates. Below is a photo and footage from the incident:
Damn not liking this, one of the refs gave up the X for @AJStylesOrg hope he is okay! #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/nrdBh8BUG7
— The BadGuy from ElSamplerPod (@jjelsamplerpod) December 30, 2022
Possible AJ Styles ankle/lower leg injury. X up. #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/Y8ul5uTaKA
— Erik Beaston (@ErikBeaston) December 30, 2022