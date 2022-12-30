AJ Styles Injured During WWE Live Event in Hershey, PA

AJ Styles might have hurt his ankle or lower leg at the WWE live event on Thursday night in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The OC (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Mia Yim) vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) was stopped, and the referee raised the “X” sign, according to a number of correspondents. Styles ultimately needed help getting to the backstage area.

