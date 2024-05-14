Booker T Discusses Possibly Managing Jade Cargill And Bianca Belair As The New Harlem Heat

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including possibly managing Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair as the new Harlem Heat.

“I love the idea of it, but I don’t want to be managing nobody, you know what I mean? I really don’t. I love Bianca and Jade, and both of them wearing that fire red definitely made me feel, you know, something special about my time with Harlem Heat. And just watching those two, they’re a very dynamic duo.”

“But no, I don’t want to manage anybody. I love watching it from an outside perspective, like they say, that 30,000 [foot] view perspective. I like being able to watch it, man. I don’t want to be on the road. I don’t want to travel, you know, and be going from city to city to city to city, state to state, country to country. I don’t want to do that anymore. I really don’t. I’m happy, I’m content just doing NXT and being a part of the NXT crew. I’m just so happy.”

On Ilja Dragunov:

“You guys are gonna listen to me sooner or later. You’re gonna start buying into everything that I talk about. I said Dragunov is a talent like no other. This guy’s next level. He could go out and do it and he could do with anybody. That’s Ilja Dragunov. I said 20 years from now, you guys, this generation, this era gonna be talking about how damn good Ilja Dragunov is.”

