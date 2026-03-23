AJ Styles Reveals Plans For WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Speech

WWE legend AJ Styles recently appeared on an episode of his video game podcast, Phenomenally Retro, where he discussed various topics, including his plans for delivering his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech.

Styles said, “I’m gonna try not to piss everybody off who has come there to see all the other inductions. There’s some guys that we’ve watched in the past, and you’re going, ‘Holy cow.’ Everybody’s thinking the same thing, like, ‘Alright man, that was good, that was great.’ So I’m gonna try to make sure that I stay within the guidelines of that and not make people hate AJ Styles based on his Hall of Fame induction speech.”

On how he still has no idea what he is gonna say:

“So short and sweet, I think, is the best way to do it. I don’t know exactly how it’s gonna be or what I’m gonna say, but I know I’ve got a lot of people that I need to thank. I’m gonna try to do that and tell the fans how much I appreciate them for getting me this far because, listen, I look at me in the mirror and I know I never should have made it. So the fact that I did, that’s a testament to the kind of fans that are out there.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.