AJ Styles Will Be In His Son’s Corner For Wrestling Debut

The next generation of the Styles family is officially stepping into the ring.

Avery Styles, the son of WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles, is scheduled to make his professional wrestling debut on June 26 at SCA Wrestling’s Freedom Fling event at the Royston Dome in Royston, Georgia.

For his first match, Avery will face Ashton Martin in singles competition, and he will have one of wrestling’s all-time greats in his corner.

SCA Wrestling announced that AJ Styles will accompany his son for the milestone moment.

“JUST ANNOUNCED: AVERY STYLES will make his pro wrestling debut in Royston, GA, with WWE HALL OF FAMER, ‘THE PHENOMENAL’ AJ STYLES IN HIS CORNER!! He takes on The Program’s Ashton Martin in one on one action!”

The debut comes just months after AJ Styles publicly discussed the possibility of one day sharing the ring with his son.

Speaking earlier this year, Styles admitted the idea of teaming with Avery was one of the few scenarios that could tempt him back into action.

“I mean, what if my son wrestles? The opportunity to tag with him once. You never know.”

That possibility may now be one step closer to becoming reality.

Avery has already generated attention among wrestling fans thanks to clips of his training. In May, he shared footage of himself performing AJ Styles’ signature Spiral Tap onto a crash pad, drawing praise from fans impressed by his athleticism and willingness to attempt one of wrestling’s most difficult aerial maneuvers.

While expectations will naturally be high given his famous last name, Avery now has the opportunity to begin carving out his own path in the wrestling business.

For AJ Styles, the debut represents a special family moment after spending more than two decades building one of the most accomplished careers in professional wrestling history.

And if Avery’s first match is any indication of things to come, fans may eventually get the father-and-son tag team match that AJ has already hinted could be in the cards one day.