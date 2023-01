AJPW New Years Giant Series Night 1 Results – January 2, 2023

6 Man Tag Team Match

Gungnir Of Anarchy defeated Dan Tamura,Yuma Anazi & Ryo Inoue via Final Vent on Inoue (7:20)

6 Man Tag Team Match

All Asia Tag Team Champion Takao Omori,Rising Hayato & Kaz Hayashi defeated Yoshi Tatsu,Black Menso-re & Mitsuya Nagai via Final Cut on Menso-re (9:05)

Tag Team Match

Minoru Suzuki & Naruki Doi defeated Shuji Ishikawa & Hokuto Omori via Gotch Style Piledriver on Omori (11:19)

World Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Match

Yuma Aoyagi & Naoya Nomura defeated Saito Brothers via Staff Roll on Jun Saito (11:48)

Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Atsuki Aoyagi (c) defeated Hikaru Sato via Firebird Splash (15:10) (STILL CHAMPION!!!)

World Tag Team Title Match

2022 Real World Tag League Winners Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Takuya Nomura defeated Voodoo Murders (c) via Sleeper Hold on Kono (17:27) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!)

Non Title 22 Man New Years Battle Royal

World Tag Team Champion Takuya Nomura defeated Ryo Inoue, Yuma Aoyagi, Naoya Nomura, Jun Saito, Ren Saito, Mitsuya Nagai, Yoshi Tatsu, Mitsuru Sato, Yusuke Kodama, Dan Tamura, Masao Hanahata, Yuma Anazi, Kaz Hayashi, Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi, Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion & World Tag Team Champion Kento Miyahara, Rising Hayato, Masanobu Fuchi, Ryuki Honda, All Asia Tag Team Champion Takao Omori & Black Menso-re via Running Low Kick on Inoue (12:01)